Khloe Kardashian recently revealed who she wants to be with her at the delivery room when she gives birth.

While speaking with Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Kardashian initially said that whoever is the calmest and who won’t annoy her will be with her as she delivers her first child.

But the 33-year-old also said that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and mom, Kris Jenner, will most definitely be with her when she gives birth.

Kardashian also confirmed that her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, will most definitely not be invited into her delivery room. The mom of three gave Kardashian some pregnancy and birthing advices that she knows she couldn’t do.

“I think it’s so sweet, but I don’t want to do some of that stuff,” she said. Kourtney wants her younger sister to get rid of all toys made from plastic, and that’s something she can’t do.

But the siblings get along really well when it comes to working out. Kardashian was even slammed on social media at that time for working out while she was pregnant. The reality TV star later on defended herself and said that she and her doctor communicate regularly so she knows which workouts she can and cannot do.

On Saturday, Kardashian once again sparked controversy after she uploaded a video of herself working out at home (via the Daily Mail). Her routines included the use of weights and dumbbells, as well as a Pilates ball.

Meanwhile, Kardashian isn’t the only member of their family who is expecting her first child. Kylie Jenner is also rumored to be pregnant with her Travis Scott’s baby. The 20-year-old has not yet confirmed her pregnancy, and Scott recently said that tabloids and everyone else should be kept guessing.

While speaking with Billboard, the rapper refused to talk about his girlfriend’s rumored pregnancy. “I don’t want to talk about that. They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez