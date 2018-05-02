While “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian is thrilled to be a mother to her daughter, True Thompson, she is also keen to get back to her old habits - such as working out.

A source close to the reality star told People that Khloe is “so happy being a new mom,” but she’s also “looking forward to getting back to her normal workout routine.”

Khloe is not the type of person to just lounge around all day doing nothing, so she likes setting goals for herself. This time, her goal is to get her pre-pregnancy body back.

“Khloe stayed in great shape during her pregnancy and was committed to staying healthy for herself and the baby,” said the source. “She told herself she wasn’t going to stress about getting her body back right away [since] she needs to be kind to herself and give it some time. But working out is a big part of Khloe’s life and she’ll be back in action in no time.”

“She’s going to be the hottest mom around!” the source added.

It’s a good thing Khloe is busy thinking about her fitness and workout regimen, since that would give her less time to think about her unfaithful boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Just days before she gave birth, the NBA star was exposed for his cheating ways. Khloe really surprised a lot of people when she chose to forgive Thompson and stay in his house in Cleveland, but she is now ready to head back home to L.A.

“Khloe is planning to head back to L.A. soon, because she wants to be surrounded by her family and friends as she goes through this difficult time,” a different source told ET. “Khloe is a strong woman, but like everyone, she needs the support of her loved ones.”

“Khloe’s nursery is ready for True in L.A., so she’s just waiting for the right time to head home,” the source added.

“This was supposed to be the happiest time in her life,” the source continued. “But she is still extremely disappointed with Tristan and isn’t sure she can trust him again.” Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy