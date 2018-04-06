Lamar Odom is gearing up for the launch of his line of marijuana products. The athelete has revealed that his past substance addiction is what drove him to venture into the cannabis business.

A source familiar with the matter disclosed to Us Weekly on Thursday that Odom is preparing to launch a marijuana line called Rich Soil Organics. The source revealed that the retired NBA player thought of venturing into the business after discovering for himself the benefits of cannabis.

“Lamar is getting into the cannabis business because marijuana helped him so much with his recovery,” the source said. While Odom was still undergoing treatment for substance abuse, he learned how cannabis could help control addiction following his drug overdose.

Back in 2015, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband was hospitalized after he was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel. It was reported at the time that he had overdosed on drugs. The incident left the former Los Angeles Lakers player in a coma for several days. When he recovered, he checked into a rehab center to rid of his addiction to cocaine.

“While going through rehab, I discovered certain strains that support wellness,” Odom said in a recent interview with The Blast. “Friends, associates and ex-teammates asked me what solutions I was using on my road back to discovery, and that’s when Rich Soil Organics was born.”

The use of medicinal marijuana to reduce substance addiction isn’t new. High Sobriety program director and founder Joe Schrank told CNN last year that his Los Angeles-based treatment facility has been using cannabis as a detox to help patients get through severe addictions.

According to Schrank, the harm-reduction theory backs up the application of cannabis in this aspect. Harm reduction is a strategy for treating addiction by way of accepting the condition and reducing the overall level of drug use by patients.

“With cannabis, there is no known lethal dose; it can be helpful for certain conditions,” Schrank explained. “Some say it’s hypocritical because, you know, you’re supposed to go to rehab to get off drugs. And cessation of drug use can be a goal for some people, but pacing is also important.”

Having experienced the benefits of cannabis use, Odom partnered with Camp Green to make his latest business venture happen. Rich Soil Organics is launching later this year in California. It is said to offer a variety of cannabis products, such as concentrates, extracts and other CBD/THC infusions.

