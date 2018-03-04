Khloe Kardashian’s fans are convinced that the reality TV star is expecting a baby boy.

On Saturday evening, the 33-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posted a cryptic tweet. Kardashian posted six blue hearts, and her fans believe that this was her way of confirming the gender of her baby.

One fan said that she’s happy that Kardashian is pregnant with a boy. Another fan told the reality TV star that regardless of her baby’s gender, she’s happy for her. Another Kardashian supporter told her idol that she’s so blessed to be pregnant with her first child.

Kardashian has not directly confirmed the gender of her baby, but Tristan Thompson’s girlfriend has been very vocal about her pregnancy. Last week, she told her fans that her pregnancy has been so healthy and strong, and she’s grateful for it.

In last week’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the Good American model revealed that her first trimester was the worse. She also said that she didn’t want to announce her pregnancy for fear that it will not be a successful one.

Towards the end of the episode, Kardashian learned that she’s past her first trimester and was more than happy to share the news with more people.

On her Instagram account, Kardashian thanked one of her fans who wished her well after watching the episode. “Thank you! I didn’t realize how common that was until the episode came out. It's good not to feel alone.

Kardashian announced that she’s pregnant with her first child in December. Earlier this week, she traveled to Japan and proudly showed off her baby bump there.

“Khloe was excited about the trip. It was her choice to go. She wanted a last, fun trip with her sisters before the baby arrives,” a source told People.

Kardashian is 8 months pregnant, and she is expected to give birth sometime in April.

