Florida investigators Thursday released DNA evidence that linked a "killer clown" to a 27-year-old case. Sheila Keen Warren, 54, reportedly dressed up as a clown to kill her husband's first wife in Washington County, Virginia.

Keen Warren, who was arrested in September 2017 without incident on a charge of first-degree murder with use of a firearm in the 1990, was responsible for the death of Marlene Warren, 40.

"Sometimes justice can be delayed, but justice eventually arrives," Dave Aronberg, state attorney for Palm Beach County, Florida, said.

Palm Beach County prosecutors said DNA tests conducted found the hair in a car linked to the killing of Marlene. As authorities are confident they will be able to confirm Keen Warren shot Marlene, prosecutors are seeking death penalty for the suspect.

According to the court documents, Keen Warren became a suspect in Marlene's death shortly after the killing. She was long suspected of disguising herself in a clown costume and murdering Marlene on her front doorstep in 1990.

Authorities said on the fateful day of her death, Marlene opened the front door of her Wellington home to find a clown in an orange wig and red nose, holding two foil balloons and carnations. The clown handed her the gifts, shot her in the face, and drove away in a Chrysler LeBaron convertible. During questioning following Marlene's killing, Keen Warren denied being the shooter. Blood and hair samples were collected from the crime scene to find Keen Warren's link to the case.

According to reports, Keen Warren and the then husband of Marlene, Michael, were rumored to be having an affair. Witness statements said Marlene had confronted Keen Warren about the affair with her husband, according to the Sun Sentinel. However, the two denied the alleged relationship at the time. The duo later got married in 2002. They both continued to deny involvement in the murder.

The 2,847 pages of documents released Thursday had new allegations along with all of the original investigative reports of the 27-year-old case. It is unclear if anyone else will be arrested or charged in the case as many suspect Michael to be part of the plan in Marlene's death. Four years after his first wife's death, Michael was convicted of grand theft, racketeering and odometer tampering and served almost four years in prison.

