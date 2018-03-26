Killer Mike, of the Atlanta rap duo "Run the Jewels," took to Twitter Sunday to apologize for an NRA interview promoted by the organization during the weekend, which was released on the same day (Saturday) as the nationwide "March for Our Lives" demonstration in support of gun control.

According to Killer Mike, his interview by NRA personality Colion Noir was recorded over a week ago.

"That interview was used a week later by NRATV to disparage a very noble campaign that I actually support," he said. "I’m sorry, guys. I’m sorry that an interview I did about a minority, black people in this country, and gun rights was used as a weapon against you guys. That was unfair to you and it was wrong, and it disparaged some very noble work you’re doing."

Concluded Killer Mike, "I do support the march and I support black people owning guns. It’s possible to do both."

In the NRA video, Killer Mike told left-leaning individuals, who are in favor of gun control: "You can’t continue to be the lackey. You’re a lackey of the progressive movement, because you’ve never disagreed with the people who tell you what to do."

The rapper has been known for being aligned with progressive views in the past — he supported Bernie Sanders in 2016 — thus his appearance in an NRA-backed video came as a surprise to many.

"There was something that the woman who is the NRA spokesperson [Dana Loesch] said and everybody just kinda lost it… Dana says that the tears of white mothers are like ratings. And that's so true and it was so sad to hear her acknowledge it, but it's true, and black people know it's true," he said, adding of the black community, "You're not woke! You can’t continue to be the lackey."

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

He said that he actively discouraged his children from taking part in National Walkout Day, which saw students organize mass walkouts of schools across the country in the protest of gun violence.

“I told my kids on the school walkout: ‘I love you — if you walk out that school, walk out my house...’ We are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does, because some stuff we just don’t agree with," he said.

The video caused a heavy backlash on social media, with people criticizing his decision to speak to the NRA.

Producer and media personality Tariq Nasheed wrote on Twitter: "I love Killer Mike. That’s my brother. He made some excellent points about Black gun ownership. The problem is, he is talking about it on the NRA platform & the NRA could give LESS THAN A DAMN about protecting Black people's 2nd Amendment rights. Ask the family of Philando Castille."

Killer Mike’s “Run the Jewels” partner El-P also came against the NRA, responding to Noir's highly controversial comments, which indicated that no one would know the name of the protesting Parkland students if their classmates had not died in a mass shooting on Feb. 14.

He said in response: "They didn't want to be known they wanted to be kids. And they've earned being heard in one of the hardest ways possible. No matter what you believe we all have to listen in a real way. Its owed to them and many others. That’s my take on it."

El-P also stated in a Twitter post Sunday that he has also received a lot of criticism after Mike's stance in the NRA video, but he made it clear that his opinion is different and that the two men stand for themselves, speak for themselves. He also stated that he does not drop friends just because he disagrees with them, referring to Mike's stance.

Killer Mike responded to several criticisms on social media himself, explaining that the video was speaking to black gun owners.

"Voicing an opinion telling African Americans To own and train with fire arms in a country that allows public servants to kill them is stupid now... ok," he wrote on Twitter. "My point remains 'Black People Own and train with ya fire arm becuz i don’t trust this country.'"