The death of Kim Cattrall’s brother did not stop the “Sex and the City” star from throwing shade at Sarah Jessica Parker.

Following Chris Cattrall’s death last week, Parker sent her co-star a private message, and she also wrote a supportive message for Cattrall via social media. Days later, Cattrall, who played the role of Samantha Jones in “Sex and City,” told Parker that she doesn’t need her love and support at the moment.

In her lengthy post, Cattrall also shared the conversation she had with her mom who asked her when Parker will leave her alone. Cattrall told her followers that Parker was cruel to her on the set of the movie, and she continues to be cruel to her even today.

Prior to slamming Parker, Cattrall first thanked her family, friends, and “Sex and the City” co-stars for their well-wishes. She even used the title of the now-debunked TV series as her hashtag on Twitter. But as it turns out, Parker is not included in the group of people Cattrall wanted to thank.

Last year, Cattrall made headlines after she refused to star in another “Sex and the City” movie. At that time, she was labeled as a diva. But the actress said that she has always been vocal about her dislike to reprise her role. In October, she told Piers Morgan (via People) that she was never really friends with her “Sex and the City” co-stars.

“We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be,” she said.

There were also some rumors suggesting that Cattrall made outrageous demands to star in “Sex and the City” 3, but the actress said that no such thing happened. “I never asked for money. I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous,” she said.

Parker has not yet responded to Cattrall’s shade as of this writing.

