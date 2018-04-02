The Korean Peninsula has seen increased diplomacy between North Korea and South Korea in recent months, and Sunday evening was no exception. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was in attendance as several South Korean music groups held a special concert in Pyongyang, North Korea, according to the BBC.

Agence France-Presse posted video of the event, featuring clips of the musical performances as well as glimpses at Kim Jong-un clapping in the balcony of the concert hall.

VIDEO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the first concert by South Korean entertainers in Pyongyang for over a decade, as a diplomatic thaw on peninsula gathers pace ahead of landmark inter-Korean summit pic.twitter.com/CagVHjpIEU — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 2, 2018

Though South Korean artists have previously performed in North Korea, no North Korean leader had ever attended a performance until Sunday. The performance involved about a dozen different acts from different generations of Korean pop (or K-pop) music, the first of its kind to visit North Korea in more than a decade.

Red Velvet, a five-woman pop group that has found immense success in recent years, was one of the big names to headline the show. Seohyun, who got her start as a member of the internationally acclaimed group Girls’ Generation, was also there as a solo performer.

There were also artists who achieved fame in earlier decades, such as 1980s stars Lee Sun-hee and Choi Jin-hee.

Kim Jong-un reportedly enjoyed the show and met with the different groups backstage to chat. His sister Kim Yo-jong, who gained attention for her appearance at the Winter Olympics in South Korea earlier this year, was also in attendance.

There have been increasingly positive relations between the two countries in recent months, as leadership delegations from both countries were publicly amicable towards each other at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet on April 27, the first such meeting between heads of state from the two nations since 2007. Kim Jong-un reportedly made a rare, unannounced out-of-country diplomatic visit to China in March.

All of that is leading up to a May meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un. No sitting U.S. president has ever met personally with a North Korean leader since the conclusion of the Korean War. When the historic summit was announced in March, both sides seemed committed to denuclearization of North Korea.

Photo: KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/Getty Images