North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly publicly executed a high-ranking military officer for giving out extra food and fuel to colleagues at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in April.

The leader was infuriated on discovering the fact that 56-year-old Hyon Ju Song, a lieutenant general of the Korean People’s Army, had been giving extra rice and corn rations to his troop and their families.

The officer, who was found guilty of profiting the enemy, engaging in anti-Party acts and abusing authority, was shot with 90 bullets by nine military death-row convicts at the firing range of the Kang Kon Military Academy, located in the capital, Pyongyang.

“We no longer have to suffer and tighten our belts to make rockets or nuclear weapons,” the officer had reportedly said while checking oil supplies for the launching station.

The officer sent out 900 kilograms of fuel, 590 kilograms of rice and 730 kilograms of corn to soldiers at the Launching Station which Kim did not approve of.

“This was considered an anti-Party act violating the Ten Principles for the Establishment of the Party’s One-Ideology System,” a source said, Fox News reported.

“The ideological poisoning that is personal idolization is corrupting the chief personnel in the People’s Army. We must nip the bud of ideological poisoning,” another source quoted Kim as saying.

Photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Kim has a history of ordering executions.

In February 2016, North Korea's military Chief Ri Yong Gil was executed on charges of corruption and for forming a political faction, Reuters reported.

In April 2016, the then Defense Minister Hyon Yong Chol was executed in front of an audience of hundreds for reportedly showing disloyalty to Kim and falling asleep during an event attended by the leader, BBC reported.

In December 2013, Kim executed his uncle Jang Song Thaek for being a counter-revolutionary and on charges of corruption. He was reportedly killed after being stripped naked and fed to a pack of hungry dogs .

“I put no cruelty past the North Korean regime, but it does sound extreme even for them. In the recent past, they did have an effigy of the South Korean president mauled by dogs,” Aidan Foster-Carter, a senior research fellow in Sociology told the Independent, at the time.

“However the killing of Jang Song Thaek has been an episode of state terrorism and the fact they did purge him and it was done so publicly shows that the military and Kim Jong Un is trying to warn people not to revolt and how savage punishments can been,” he added.

In May 2015, a senior official revealed to CNN that Kim had ordered the execution of his aunt and Jang’s wife Kim Kyong Hui for complaining about her husband's execution .

"Kim Jong Un ordered his aunt, Kim Kyong Hui, to be killed. Only his bodyguard unit, Unit 974, knew this — now senior officials also know she was poisoned,” the official said.