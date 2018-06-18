“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian recently stepped out on the red carpet with a bold new look - braids.

The reality star attended Saturday’s MTV Movie and TV Awards show wearing a two-piece white dress, but what really stole the show was her hairstyle. Kardashian seemed to really love the look because she even posted a video of it on Twitter.

However, netizens immediately accused her of cultural appropriation.

On the other hand, some fans defended the reality star for her look.

Living under the public eye has definitely placed Kardashian under a lot of scrutiny. Just last month, she was heavily lambasted for promoting diet lollipops on social media.

In her post, Kardashian was eating a lollipop - not a regular one, mind you. “You guys… @flattummyco just dropped a new product. They’re Appetite Suppressant Lollipops and they’re literally unreal. They’re giving the first 500 people on their website 15% OFF so if you want to get your hands on some… you need to do it quick!” she wrote.

It’s clear the Kardashians are obsessed with their figures, and while it’s okay for them to go on diets, netizens reprimanded the reality TV star for setting a bad example for her fans and followers.

“This is literally promoting and encourage eating disorders. This is absolutely disgusting,” a netizen wrote. Added another: “So sick of these ads! Stop it Kim!!”

“What is the matter with this person?” further commented another netizen. “She has all the money in the world and she chooses to promote body-shaming products like this?? You have a daughter, Kim. How would you feel if she saw an ad like this and thought she should stop eating? You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Others commented that Kardashian has set a “dangerous” precedent for young girls who look up to her since she is telling them to suppress their appetites.

Ex-Radio 1 presenter Jameela Jamil, echoed these netizens’ opinions as she posted on Twitter that Kardashian is a “terrible and toxic influence on young girls.”

The product that Kardashian was promoting comes from a company that sells diet products, including the appetite-suppressing lollipops, according to BBC. Based on the company’s website, people should take the lollipops whenever they are experiencing food cravings.

However, there is a disclaimer: “These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.” Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk