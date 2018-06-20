Is Kim Kardashian West a psychic? The reality star revealed recently that she predicted her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, would become a young mom.

During a Business of Fashion West panel with Kris Jenner on Monday, Kim and her mom were asked about the future of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” according to E! News.

“It’s going to be here forever!” Kris teased, jokingly adding that Kim’s daughter North would even get married in a future season. Kris “used to say that about Kylie,” when the lip kit mogul was still 10 years old.

“We used to say, ‘Season 17, Kylie has a baby,’” Kim added. “And we all looked at each other and [were] like, ‘Oh [expletive]! That just happened.’”

Kylie gave birth to her first baby, Stormi Webster, on February. Meanwhile, Season 15 of the family reality show will be debuting this summer. Kim’s prediction was two seasons late, but it’s still pretty close.

Kris also teased that a “major blowout” will happen among the Kardashian siblings next season, but Kim assured fans that nothing could ever break their strong family bond. Even if they disagree on certain things, they will always have each other’s backs.

“I think that the way my family and I have always dealt with everything is we know we have each other. Nothing else really matters,” she explained. “So at the end of the day, this could all go away and we all have each other and we’re confident in that. So, we're always going to be who we are. And if one of us is fighting with, you know, a boyfriend or an ex, or whatever the examples you were giving, I mean, we all know what it is. Like, we all know we support each other and we love each other.”

This is the same sentiment echoed by Kim’s younger sister, Khloe, as she greeted their brother Rob on Father’s Day. Rob is the father of Dream Kardashian, his baby girl with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

“My brother Rob is like my father in so many ways — his sense of humor, silly nature, the way he loves and respects family,” Khloe wrote on her app and website. “My dad would do anything for his kids and my brother is the same way for Dream. I’m so proud of him!”

She added that they believe in “family over everything,” and she is thrilled that Rob is incorporating their Armenian roots in Dream’s upbringing. Photo: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez