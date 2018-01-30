Kim Kardashian recently introduced her fans to her “Bo Derek braids,” but not everyone is happy with her new hairstyle.

After being accused of cultural appropriation, famed blogger Perez Hilton shared a screenshot of Kardashian’s photo with her long braids on his Instagram account. Lindsay Lohan commented on the photo and said that she is confused. By the looks of it, the comment did not sit well with Kardashian so she clapped at the former child star.

“You know what’s confusing… Your sudden British accent,” the 37-year-old E! star wrote.

According to People, Lohan and Kardashian used to be close friends. But it seems that this is no longer the case. Lohan recently moved to Europe after being involved in various issues in the country, and when she returned to the United States, she appeared to have adapted a European accent.

While speaking with the Daily Mail at that time, Lohan explained that she has been learning different languages that is why her accent is different. “It’s a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn. I’ve been learning different languages since I was a child. I’m fluent in English and French, and I can understand Russian and I’m learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic,” she explained.

But during her recent appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” it was obvious that Lohan lost her European accent.

Meanwhile, Lohan used to be so close to Kardashian that she even attended the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s wedding to Kris Humphries. The “Parent Trap” star was also close to Kourtney Kardashian. Even after Lohan stopped hanging out with the North West’s mom, the actress continued to bond with Kourtney. The two even hung out with each other in London, according to People.

During their 2016 reunion, Kourtney and Lohan were even spotted wearing the exact same dress, according to E! News.

Photo: Getty Images/Charley Gallay for LACMA