The stars of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” get paid to do a lot of things - attend events and parties, model clothes and products, and even make social media posts.

When Kim Kardashian West posted a paid Instagram ad recently, she was called out for being a bad influence on young girls. In her post, West was eating a lollipop - not a regular one, mind you. “You guys… @flattummyco just dropped a new product. They’re Appetite Suppressant Lollipops and they’re literally unreal. They’re giving the first 500 people on their website 15% OFF so if you want to get your hands on some… you need to do it quick!” she wrote.

It’s clear the Kardashians are obsessed with their figures, and while it’s okay for them to go on diets, netizens reprimanded Kim for setting a bad example on her fans and followers.

“This is literally promoting and encourage eating disorders. This is absolutely disgusting,” a netizen wrote. Added another: “So sick of these ads! Stop it Kim!!”

“What is the matter with this person?” further commented another netizen. “She has all the money in the world and she chooses to promote body-shaming products like this?? You have a daughter, Kim. How would you feel if she saw an ad like this and thought she should stop eating? You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Others commented that Kim has set a “dangerous” precedent for young girls who look up to her, since she is telling them to suppress their appetites.

Ex-Radio 1 presenter Jameela Jamil, echoed these netizens’ opinions as she posted on Twitter that Kim is a “terrible and toxic influence on young girls.”

Jamil, the founder of the I Weigh social media campaign, later celebrated the fact that Kim took down the post on Twitter.

The product that Kim is promoting comes from a company that sells diet products, including the appetite-suppressing lollipops, according to BBC. Based on the company’s website, people should take the lollipops whenever they are experiencing food cravings.

However, there is a disclaimer: “These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.” Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris