“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian really knows what a girl wants. When her good friend, Chrissy Teigen, celebrated a recent milestone, Kardashian went out of her way to surprise her good friend.

Teigen celebrated on May 17 the birth of her son, Miles Theodore, with her husband John Legend. So Kardashian sent a huge bouquet of white roses, which the supermodel really appreciated.

“WHOA @kimkardashian thank you!! Going to open a potpourri business in about one week taking orders now!” Teigen captioned the photo of the flowers gathered into a ball on Instagram. To show just how big the bouquet was, Teigen’s daughter Luna Simone stood next to it.

Meanwhile, Kardashian and Teigen’s husbands, Kanye West and John Legend, respectively, recently had a debate about President Donald Trump. West was very vocal about his support for Trump, and he posted a few tweets signifying his admiration of Trump. Naturally, the rapper received tons of flak for this.

For his part, Legend reached out to West and told him to be more careful about his social media posts. Little did he know that West would turn their private conversation into a public one.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Legend opened up about the experience. “It was a little surreal,” he admitted. “I didn’t expect it to happen in that way, the whole thing was unexpected. But I just told him what I believed and what I thought he should think about. He has a lot of people that listen to what he says and his platform is powerful, so I just wanted him to use that power in a way that was responsible and aware of what’s happening in the world.”

After that incident, West generated even more criticisms after he said in an interview with TMZ Live that 400 years of slavery was a “choice.”

He said: "When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sound like a choice. Like, you was there for 400 years, and it's all of y'all? It's like we're mentally in prison. I like the word 'prison' because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It's like, slavery — holocaust. Holocaust — Jews, slavery is blacks. Prison is something that unites us as one race - blacks and whites being one race."