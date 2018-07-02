Kim Kardashian tricked her sister’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson into unblocking her on Instagram, in a series of videos that went viral on her Instagram account last week. Recently she opened up about how she did it and why.

Explaining why she had the sudden idea to film a video, making Thompson unblock her on social media, Kardashian told Extra during an interview at KKW Beauty Pop-Up Shop at Westfield Century City, Los Angeles, California, she could not resist such a perfect opportunity and “had to do it, I had to!”

"I did [the video] just spur-of-the-moment. I thought about it, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, you have your phone out and this is really awkward 'cause you blocked me,' and, 'What’s up? We’re all in the same room again, can I get a follow, can I get an unblock at least?'” she said, as she laughed at her spontaneous attempt.

The mother of three added that now that Thompson was part of their family, it was important that all of them support each other instead of holding grudges against each other.

"I was just raised, you know, that blood is thicker than water and family first, and that’s also what keeps us sane," she said. "When we have those family dinners and we just get to hang out and be together through all the craziness that we’ve been through, we love each other and support each other, so it’s always just fun to be together and no matter what we’ll support each other, and we know that.”

The so-called-feud between the Kardashian and Thompson started when she appeared on “The Ellen Show,” following the birth of her sister Khloé Kardashian’s child and was asked by host Ellen DeGeneres what she thought of Thompson being spotted cheating on the mother of his kid, hours before she went into labor.

“I just don’t even know how to describe it except that it’s so f----d up,” she told DeGeneres. Although she said she wished Thompson and her sister would work out the differences in their relationship, if any, for the sake of their child, Kim refused to answer if she approved of the NBA player.

After a few weeks, Kim appeared on “Kelly and Ryan” to reveal that her candid comments on “The Ellen Show,” had caused Thompson to block her on Instagram.

Since then, Khloé and Thompson ironed out their personal problems, got back together and moved in with their daughter, True, into their Los Angeles home.

So, when the family gathered to celebrate Khloé’s 34th birthday at their L.A. home, Kim seized the opportunity to get what she wanted the most from Thompson, recording her achievement in a series of videos and uploading them on Instagram.

"All right guys, it's Khloé's birthday...you think I should ask this guy to unblock me?" Kim said in one of the videos before panning the camera to Thompson on the couch next to her, with Khloé over his shoulder. "For Khloé's birthday will you please unblock me!?"

Thompson replied: "Yeah, I got you!"

As for Thompson, Kim revealed the NBA star was caught unaware as he had no clue that she was going to make such a request or film him complying.

Next, Kim also went through Thompson’s phone and found out that he had also blocked Khloé's two best friends, twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq, who were at the party too.

"Ok guys, it's happening,” Kim said in one of the videos, as she forced Thompson to unblock and follow her on Instagram.

