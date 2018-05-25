“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian has gone all out to please her husband, Kanye West, in light of their fourth wedding anniversary.

She knows her looks please her husband, so she dyed her hair blonde again for their anniversary. Kim shared a video of her new do on Twitter and explained that it’s the rapper’s favorite.

Netizens trolled Kim’s post with hilarious comments.

Many gushed about her look, but there were also some who reprimanded Kim for changing her looks to please Kanye. “So instead of you being who you are, you continuously convert into this image you aren’t. Seems like a real ideal marriage to me,” a sarcastic netizen wrote.

“He [doesn’t] like your natural look? That’s messed up,” another added.

Kim has been known to change her hair color from time to time, and her siblings are no different. Her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, is a chameleon when it comes to her hair - but she jazzes things up by using wigs.

For wigs, Kylie trusts celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez, whose real name is William Jackson. Stylez earlier told People that Kylie has “at least 100 wigs” in her possession. “She literally has a room full! Like, she has a wig closet,” he said.

Stylez revealed that his first celebrity client was Tamar Braxton, but after Kylie got in touch with him, his status skyrocketed. “It wasn’t until I started with Kylie Jenner that my career [as a wig maker] really started to blossom. Kylie is a trendy, cool girl. She likes to have fun with her hair, so it was just me having fun with her. That is when everything took off into something really different,” he said.

While Kanye likes blonde hair on Kim, Stylez prefers brunette locks for Kylie. When asked about his favorite look for the reality star, Stylez had to admit that he is partial to her sleek black bob at the 2016 Met Ball. “She [wore] Balmain with the bob. It was just so clean and chic and effortless. She looked super pretty. It was high fashion,” he gushed.

Photo: Getty Images/Neilson Barnard