Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently brought their eldest child, North West, to the March for Our Lives protest.

The gathering that was held in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, was organized by the student survivors of the Parkland, Florida school massacre, according to People.

On her Twitter account, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared a photo of Kanye and North at the protest. She said that she hopes her 4-year-old daughter will remember attending the March for Our Lives when she’s older.

Kardashian and Kanye have both spoken out against gun violence. In 2016, Kanye told BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac that Americans have become numb to shootings.

“We are numb. We’re numb to 500 kids getting killed in Chicago a year, we’re numb to the fact that it was seven police shootings in the beginning of July,” he said.

Kardashian, who was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016, previously said that there are a lot of loopholes in the system.

“And I just feel really passionately that it has to change,” she said.

In a recent episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the 37-year-old reality TV star also had a conversation with Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner about gun ownership. Kardashian does not want her sisters to own a gun or to keep them inside their homes, where her three children might have access to them.

However, Khloe and Jenner wanted to get one for their own safety. The latter had a series of stalking incidences recently. But towards the end of the episode, Khloe and Jenner agreed that owning a gun is not really for them.

Meanwhile, Kardashian also made headlines recently after it appeared as though she photoshopped one of the snaps she uploaded on social media. Her followers immediately took notice, and they asked her why she had to edit some her arms and waist.

As of late, Kardashian has not yet responded to her fans and critics.

