Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's newborn baby coincidentally shares her name with a Chicago-style food truck.

Chicago West, born Monday by a surrogate, is the couple's third child behind North, 4, and Saint, 2. The Chicago-style food truck of the same name, however, claimed to be "honored" that Kardashian and West even considered the name "Chicago."

"We at ChicagoWest are so honored that Kim and Kanye would consider naming their child after our food truck," Dave and Mellissa Chester, the food truck's owners, said in a statement featured on the company's website. "We didn’t see them at the truck, but feel this must be a nod to our amazing Chicago Beef Sandwich."

Birthed in 2016, ChicagoWest is known for serving Chicago-style food to locals in Seattle. Popular menu items include Gramma's roast beef sandwich, Chicago mix popcorn and the Chicago Dog. The restaurant also plans to debut a new menu item dubbed BabyWest, which is inspired by the couples third child. It's expected to arrive in Spring 2018.

Kardashian and West revealed the name of their newborn daughter on the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star's website and app Friday, which simply read "Chicago West" in giant bold letters against a pale pink background. Below the name reveal, the newborn's birth date, time and weight were listed. The baby, born Monday at 12:47 a.m., weighed 7lbs 6oz, according to Kardashian's website.

Given Kardashian's previous health scares, the reality television star believed it was best to have her third child delivered by a surrogate.

In a 2015 blog post published on her self-named website, Kardashian opened up about her "pregnancy struggles" due to a condition called preeclampsia, a rare and risky pregnancy complication that stems from high blood pressure.

"I had early-onset preeclampsia and I had to deliver at 34 weeks, almost six weeks early," Kardashian wrote. "We induced my labor and I had North soon after. Right after delivery, the placenta usually then comes out. Mine did not. My placenta stayed attached inside my uterus, which is a condition called placenta accreta. This is a high-risk condition that happens when the placenta grows too deeply into the uterine wall."

"My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails," Kardashian added.

Kardashian isn't the only member of her family that was expecting a child, however. Khloé Kardashian confirmed that her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson was on the way in a Dec. 20 Instagram post. Kylie Jenner, who is rumored to be pregnant with rapper Travis Scott's child, has yet to confirm otherwise.

Photo: Getty Images