Kanye West has already expressed his desire to become the next president of the United States, so should he win, that would make his wife, Kim Kardashian, the first lady.

However, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star might have different political plans of her own. When asked during CNN’s “The Van Jones Show” if she would ever run for office, the reality star answered: “I guess, never say never. But… that’s not gonna be like, ‘Kim’s running.’ That’s not what I’m going for. I just want to help, starting with one person at a time.”

The person Kim recently helped is Alice Marie Johnson, who received a presidential pardon after being locked up in jail for over two decades without parole due to a non-violent drug-related crime.

“I honestly saw that if I could use my platform just to do something for one person, that it opens the conversation for so much more and for other people to do the same thing,” Kim said. “If more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about the really important issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can be done.”

The pardon was made possible after Kim’s meeting with President Donald Trump, who was once a celebrity himself. Comparing herself to him, Kim said: “That’s why Kanye loves him. It’s the idea that anything can happen.”

Earlier, Kim was questioned about her meeting with Trump. Some people said that she was merely used to boost his popularity, but she would beg to differ. “I was working on this before. I don’t think I would be used. At the end of the day, he heard me out. We got the job done. What could he really use me for?” she said.

As far as celebrity endorsements go, Kim said: “I think Kanye’s already given him legitimacy in that way.”

Despite the flak he has been receiving for his support of Trump, Kanye continues to unabashedly declare his love for the president. He even stated on Twitter that they are brothers who both have “dragon energy.”