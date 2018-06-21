Kanye West is an outspoken guy, and he oftentimes says things that hurt or offend people - including his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

When they first started dating in 2012, Kanye made it a point to give Kim a fashion overhaul. And he first did so by criticizing her fashion choices, according to W Magazine.

“I always thought I had really good style - until I met my husband and he told me that I had the worst style,” Kardashian shared during the Business of Fashion’s inaugural BoF West summit in Los Angeles. “He was really nice about it and cleaned out my whole closet.”

Kim said that Kanye made her throw away most of her stuff, and it was such a painful process. “I probably had 250 pairs of shoes and when we were done cleaning it out, I had two pairs left and I cried,” she said.

It was all for the best though, because Kim became more knowledgeable about fashion after the cleansing. “There were racks of clothes of designers I have never heard of before like Lanvin and Givenchy. I didn’t know that then. I kept everything because it was really sentimental to me,” she said. “I wanted to learn. When he did that, he wanted to teach me.”

When they flew to Paris, Kim realized that getting fashion credibility was an uphill battle because none of the designers “would dress me.” With the exception of Riccardo Tisci, then creative director of Givenchy, who took a chance with the reality star.

“He was the first person to really take a chance on me, and he would teach me so much about the fits and cuts and how I should wear things,” she said. From there, she became “really close” with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing. Because of her, Balmain “started to design things that were more curvy and that would fit someone who had more of my body type.”

Kim' fashion evolution really took a 360-degree turn since she is now being hailed as a fashion icon, according to People. In fact, she was distinguished with the first-ever Influencer Award at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards this June.