Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third child, Chicago West, shares quite a few traits with her older siblings, according to her reality star mom.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, a fan of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star asked the mom-of-three how Chicago was via Twitter, and Kardashian tweeted back that her youngest child is the “sweetest.” She also said that while Chicago does share a few similarities with older siblings North and Saint West in terms of looks, her third child is definitely unique.

Kardashian and her rapper husband welcomed Chicago, who was named after West’s hometown, on Jan. 15. After the couple welcomed their third child via surrogate, a source told Entertainment Tonight that West and his mother have a deep connection with Chicago, and he may have wanted to pay homage to her.

“Kim doesn’t have any obvious connection to the city of Chicago, but Kanye grew up there. He was raised in Chicago and it’s really where he started to thrive as an artist. His mother was also very connected to the city, so this is likely in part an homage to her,” the insider told the publication last month.

Kardashian’s tweet comes after she and her sister Khloe Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes videos from their stint on “Family Feud” on Saturday, Feb. 24. On Snapchat, Kim confessed that she and her husband are big fans of the game show and that the rapper has been waiting to appear on the show for a long time.

“So if you guys don't know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud. Kanye said he's been waiting his whole life for this moment,” she confessed.

“So we are playing against the Kardashian-Jenners and I have a good feeling about this, that we're going to win. The audience doesn't know who the family is today on Family Feud!” she said.

Khloe, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner, along with the latter’s mom MJ, her cousin Cici Bussey and Jonathan Cheban, faced off against Kim, Kanye and the latter’s three cousins, Randy, Kim and Jalil.

Kim later revealed on Twitter that her daughter, North, joined them on the set and wanted to play as well, but was not allowed to because she was too young.

Photo: Getty Images/Tara Ziemba