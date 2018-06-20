Like father, like daughter. Kim Kardashian West revealed that her daughter, North West, is just like her outspoken father, Kanye West.

“She’s a Gemini, so she’s a little bit of both [me and Kanye West],” Kim told ET. “She definitely has Kanye’s outgoing personality and will say what’s on her mind no matter what it is and who it might offend.”

“But then she’s sweet like me,” Kim added. “So she’s a little bit of both.”

Little North is also heavy on beauty and fashion, according to her mom. The young girl has naturally long and curly locks. But during her recent birthday celebration, North told her mom she wanted to have sleek and straight hair. So Kim caved in and styled her hair the way she wanted it.

“I don’t really let her straighten her hair, but it was on her birthday party and on her birthday trip to New York, she wanted straight hair, so that was her thing,” the reality star said. “She really is into beauty... She loves hair looks, that's her thing, and she loves a little bit of makeup.”

Luckily for North, her mom is heading the KKW beauty empire while her aunt, Kylie Jenner, is the owner of Kylie Cosmetics.

For her fifth birthday, North also got the best birthday presents - so much so that her mom wanted to “steal” it from her.

Kim shared one of North’s early birthday presents on her Instagram Stories, which is a mini leopard-print backpack that costs around $750, according to People.

“Oh my god, North is the luckiest girl in the world. Who gets this bag from Alexander Wang?” Kim gushed, adding that “I might steal this.”

Hours later, Kim realized that Wang sent her daughter not one gorgeous bag, but two. “Wait, look at this Wang bag that North got, I cannot even believe it. I missed this last night. Love it,” she said, while showing off the sparkly purse.

This time, Kim did not play coy about using her daughter’s bag. “I’m stealing this!!!!!” she wrote.

Together with his generous gifts included this sweet message from the designer: “Happy birthday! Every girl needs a little sparkle.” Photo: Getty Images/Craig Barritt