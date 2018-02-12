Kim Kardashian has no problem with Scott Disick dating Sofia Richie.

On Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kris Jenner asked her daughter about Disick’s new girlfriend after she saw pictures of them online. Kim told her mom that she doesn’t judge Disick’s decision to date Richie – who is 15 years younger than him – as long as he’s happy.

“I think it’s a good thing. I just hope that he’s making good choices and having fun and nothing’s getting crazy,” Kim said (via E! News).

Disick and Richie have been dating for the past five months, but they were first linked to each other last summer. After confirming the status of their relationship on social media, Disick and Richie traveled to different parts of the world together. They have also been sighted at various restaurants and most recently with Disick’s children.

The 34-year-old host was in a relationship with Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for 10 years, and they have been blessed with three kids. In 2015, Kourtney decided to end things with Disick, and he struggled to move on from his ex-girlfriend. Kourtney appeared to have an easier time moving on from Disick since she got into a new relationship first.

At present, Disick and Kourtney have an amicable relationship with each other. The couple also co-parents Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, At present, Disick and Kourtney have an amicable relationship with each other. The couple also co-parents Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” also saw Kim panicking after the identity of her surrogate was leaked. During her conversation with Kanye West on the phone, Kim said that she’s very upset over what happened.

“Just so you know it’s like every detail has come out. And I’m just like so upset. Like, the nationality of the surrogate, how old she is, where she’s from, that she’s registered a democrat, she has two kids. They know every last detail about her. I just think it’s so invasive and so frustrating that the identity of our surrogate and all her personal information got leaked,” she said.

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA