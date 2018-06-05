Kim Kardashian might have been revered with the first-ever Influencer Award at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards this year, but that does not mean everybody from the fashion community welcomes this distinction.

Kardashian, who is known for her naked selfies and love for sheer clothing, playfully took a jab at her personal sense of style during her acceptance speech, according to People. “I am kind of shocked that I am winning a fashion award when I am naked most of the time,” she said, adding, “But this is seriously such an honor, so thank you to the CFDA for this award.”

The reality TV star sported a white crop top with an open back and a matching spandex maxi skirt designed by Rick Owens during the CFDA Fashion Awards held at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday night.

There are two people who influence Kardashian’s personal style. The first is Kris Jenner, while the other is Kanye West. “My mom does influence my choice for sure,” she said.

“I’m super inspired by my husband fashion wise. He really helps me with all my looks and my makeover if you want to call it that. He is my best stylist,” Kardashian added.

Before she received the award, some fashion insiders and stylists questioned the CFDA’s decision. “It’s ridiculous,” a fashion insider told the New York Post. “I’m just completely baffled. What is she influencing? People to have a very false sense of beauty and body?”

Because she has over 112 million Instagram followers, one fashion designer acknowledged that “her reach is so far” so anything she promotes “will sell out.” However, this does not necessarily make her a “fashion influencer.”

The insider agreed: “She doesn’t have a style worth emulating. She has her evening look, which is to be sexy and provocative, and very, very unremarkable casual clothing. It’s nothing memorable.”

Fashion publicist Kelly Cutrone also weighed in, saying that she has never considered Kim as a pillar of fashion. “I’ve never woken up in the morning and wondered, ‘What is Kim Kardashian doing today, and how is that going to affect my industry?’” she said. Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris