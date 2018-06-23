“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian West is always being followed by the paparazzi, and people stop on their tracks whenever they see her in person.

As famous as she is, Kim’s kids with husband, Kanye West - daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 5 months, and son Saint, 2 and a half - have no clue about their mom’s worldwide popularity.

“It’s pretty intense, but at home I’m not known,” Kim shared with ITV’s This Morning. “My kids have no clue what’s going on. So I don’t really feel it — I spend most of my time at home.”

The popularity of the Kardashians really catapulted after their reality show was aired, and Kim said she and her mom, Kris Jenner, and siblings are all in awe just how much their lives have changed.

“We do talk about how crazy our life has been over the past decade,” she said. “And we’re so grateful. We’re so appreciative, and I mean, we’re still exactly the same.”

But while fame can be a good thing, it also has its downside. For one thing, Kim is often being criticized for everything she does. Just last month, she was heavily lambasted for promoting diet lollipops on social media.

In her post, Kardashian was eating a lollipop - not a regular one, mind you. “You guys… @flattummyco just dropped a new product. They’re Appetite Suppressant Lollipops and they’re literally unreal. They’re giving the first 500 people on their website 15% OFF so if you want to get your hands on some… you need to do it quick!” she wrote.

It’s clear the Kardashians are obsessed with their figures, and while it’s okay for them to go on diets, netizens reprimanded the reality TV star for setting a bad example for her fans and followers.

“This is literally promoting and encourage eating disorders. This is absolutely disgusting,” a netizen wrote. Added another: “So sick of these ads! Stop it Kim!!”

“What is the matter with this person?” further commented another netizen. “She has all the money in the world and she chooses to promote body-shaming products like this?? You have a daughter, Kim. How would you feel if she saw an ad like this and thought she should stop eating? You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Others commented that Kardashian has set a “dangerous” precedent for young girls who look up to her since she is telling them to suppress their appetites. Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk