The stars of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” are in hot water again after they were sued by a jet company for reportedly failing to settle their bill.

According to TMZ, Silver Air, LLC filed the lawsuit against Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as their former brother-in-law, Scott Disick. They were accused of chartering a jet but failing to pay the balance of $225,353.80. Other passengers included in the lawsuit are music producer Poo Bear and some other media moguls.

A source close to the Kardashians explained to Page Six that the TV personalities used a company called JetLux, who is also a defended in the lawsuit, to charter planes. They would pay Jetlux “large lump sums” to get everything done; however, the company booked the flights but never paid their vendors. As a result, the lawsuit was filed.

Khloe hasn’t used a private jet for a while, since she is staying put in Cleveland after giving birth to her first baby - True Thompson. Despite her boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s infidelity, Khloe forgave him and even chose to be by his side for now because she feels “the whole world is against Tristan. No one in her world is supporting Tristan and she’s still in love with him.”

“Those around Khloe are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloe,” an insider shared with Us Weekly. “Luckily there’s this buffer time. She always planned to stay in Cleveland the first three months. Now with Tristan in the playoffs for possibly another month, no decision needs to be made right now.”

The members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are still upset with Thompson for cheating on Khloe, so her decision to stay in Cleveland “definitely caused friction” within her family. Since nobody wants to come face to face with the NBA player, a source told People that “her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloe, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family.” Photo: Getty Images/Angela Weiss