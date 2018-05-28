Disney Channel has added Alyson Hannigan and Connie Ray to its live-action movie adaptation of “Kim Possible.”

On Sunday, it was revealed that the “How I Met Your Mother” star and “The Big C” actress have joined the growing cast of the early-2000s cartoon series’ big screen version. Hannigan is set to play the role of Dr. Ann Possible, the mother of the titular character, while Ray is giving life to Kim’s grandmother Nana Possible, according to Collider.

Aside from Hannigan and Ray, the upcoming movie also stars Tod Stashwick of “12 Monkeys” and Taylor Ortega, who are portraying villains Drakken and Shego, respectively. Erika Tham is going to act as Kim’s childhood frenemy, Bonnie. Meanwhile, Ciaria Wilson is giving life to the character of a new high school student named Athena.

The announcement of the new cast members comes a month after Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone, who is currently seen on “The Goldbergs,” was announced to play Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable, respectively, as first reported by Variety.

“Sadie delivers Kim’s confidence, smarts, and agility; most importantly, she’s an everyday girl with an extraordinary spirit,” Disney Channel’s senior vice president of casting and talent relations Judy Taylor said of the lead star, who is fairly new in the Hollywood scene.

“Sean is such a magnetic actor; he always finds the right balance of physical comedy and heart. We’re excited for audiences to see Sadie and Sean bring these iconic roles to life,” Taylor added.

First announced in February, the live-action “Kim Possible” movie is assumed to stay true to the original material that follows the adventures of the titular high school girl who wants nothing more than to save the world from all forces of evil.

The cartoon show was launched in 2002 and had 87 episodes. In the animated series, Kim — voiced by Christy Carlson-Romano — has a genius friend named Wade, who runs her website. Meanwhile, her sidekick Rob — voiced by Will Friedle— has a naked mole-rat named Rufus.

The “Kim Possible” series was nominated for an Emmy the year after it premiered. It notably inspired two movies, “Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama” and “Kim Possible: A Stitch in Time.”

The upcoming film is set to premiere on Disney Channel in 2019, as per TV Line.

Photo: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown