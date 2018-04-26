The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 reunion may be over but cast member Kim Zolciak is still dealing with some backlash from viewers following her comments about racism during the episode. The overwhelming feedback from both offended and hurt fans prompted the star to issue an apology and reportedly halt production on her other reality series, “Don’t Be Tardy.”

On Thursday, Kim took to Instagram to slam the “RHOA” staff for poorly editing her emotional breakdown during the Sunday night reunion.

“During the last RHOA Reunion episode, I made a comment that confused and offended people. I sincerely apologize. Edited out of context, I understand why my remark angered people. Racism is a sad reality in the United States,” she wrote in a lengthy statement.

Kim came under fire after she was featured in the episode telling reunion host Andy Cohen and co-star Shereé Whitfield, the “whole racism thing in this day in age” doesn’t exist.

“I was heartbroken when I watched the last few minutes of the episode and saw how my words were taken out of context. My comment that seemingly ‘racism didn’t exist 10 years ago’ was made as part of a larger, emotional 45-minute conversation about how, sadly, social media has become a hub for hate,” she explained in her post.

Kim once again called out the editing in the episode, insisting she actually backtracked from her initial statement. “Immediately following my confusing comment, I also said that ‘it’s not as real as it is now’ referring to the power of social media. But those remarks didn’t make the show.”

Kim ended her post by bashing social media for amplifying false accusations and vowing “to learn from, and be open to, ALL people.”

Amid the backlash she has received from “RHOA” fans, Kim has reportedly shut down production on “Don’t Be Tardy” Season 7.

“Kim and her team have halted all production for Don’t Be Tardy while her lawyers have been working around the clock to investigate and deal with the final episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Kim has pulled the plug on filming. She’s very upset about the entire situation,” a second insider added.

Although Kim has not confirmed the break in production on her reality series, she previously told TMZ she would “never” return to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

