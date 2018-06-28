Kimi Raikkonen could yet have a future in Formula 1 despite talks of Ferrari’s plans to replace him with rising star Charles Leclerc in 2019 after reports linking the Finn to McLaren emerged in the aftermath of the French Grand Prix.

Raikkonen is in the final six months of his deal with Ferrari and is yet to be offered a new deal by the Italian outfit. He signed a one-year extension midway through last season and indicated earlier in the year that he would like to continue in the sport beyond 2018.

The Finn wants to remain with Ferrari – the team that delivered him his only Drivers’ championship in 2007 – but has failed to win a single race since rejoining them in 2014. He has again failed to match his teammate Sebastian Vettel this season and Leclerc’s impressive performances in the underperforming Sauber has caught the attention of everyone in the paddock.

The Monegasque driver came through the Ferrari young driver program and could be promoted to the works team for the 2019 season. It is unlikely that Raikkonen will join a team fighting for a place in midfield, but a move to his former team, with whom he won nine races and twice finished second in the championship, could tempt him if he still desires to remain in the sport.

According to Sky Sports, McLaren have turned their attention to the 38-year-old as they are looking for an experienced driver in the event that Fernando Alonso leaves the team at the end of the current campaign.

The Spaniard revealed recently that he will make a decision with regard to his future in F1 after the summer break in August. Alonso is also in the final year of his deal with McLaren and it remains to be seen if he stays in F1 or shifts to another form of motorsport – IndyCar – with McLaren, as he pursues his target of winning motorsports Triple Crown – the Monaco, LeMans and Indy 500.

He is just one win away from achieving it after winning the LeMans 24 Hours race in his first attempt with Toyota earlier in the month, and now has to just win the Indy500 in order to complete the Triple Crown. He has already won the Monaco Grand Prix on two occasions.

McLaren remain hopeful about persuading Alonso to stay with the team in F1, but in the event that he leaves the team, they are looking at possible alternatives. Daniel Ricciardo is high on their list of targets with reports stating that they are willing to pay him $20m-a-year to join the team when he becomes a free agent at the end of the campaign.

But the Australian driver is keen to join a team that can immediately deliver a car that can challenge for the title, which McLaren cannot do at the moment. They are more a team that are looking to get back to winning ways after joining Renault in 2018 after three disastrous seasons with Honda power.

Raikkonen has now been added to the list of potential candidates to replace Alonso as the Finn – a former world champion and multiple race winner – could be without a drive next season.