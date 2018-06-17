Game enthusiasts who are interested in “Kingdom Hearts III” but haven’t had the chance to play any of the franchise’s previous installments don’t need to worry about getting lost in the upcoming game. Square Enix has decided to include a detailed video summary in the new game, so first-time players can catch up on what happened in the series thus far before they officially start playing the game.

Twitter user DKHF (@DKHF4), who religiously follows updates about the game, recently shared that “Kingdom Hearts III” will come with a video recapping the “Kingdom Hearts” series and it will be a few hours long because of the density of the story. DKHF also made a follow-up, saying the summary video will be divided into five videos or episodes.

DKHF got his information from a preview of game director and creator Tetsuya Nomura’s interview with Japanese video game magazine Famitsu. The full version of the interview will be released at a later date, but DKHF has already obtained other interesting bits about “Kingdom Hearts III.” For example, he learned that Rapunzel, Elsa and Anna are being targeted as candidates for the new seven princesses. Only Kairi will retain her princess status, the six other princesses have yet to be named.

ResetEra user KZXcellent also echoed the same thing in the online forum for video games. He said “Kingdom Hearts III” will include a summary video that will “recap the events of all the previous entries.” KZXcellent also said that the Japanese-language video summary will be released online later this month, since that version of the summary has already been completed. He didn’t indicate if the international version will also be released online, or if fans should simply wait for the game to arrive since it comes with it.

Last weekend, Square Enix revealed at E3 2018 that “Kingdom Hearts III” has been delayed. The game is now scheduled to launch on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Jan. 29, 2019. During Microsoft’s conference, Nomura apologized for the delay, saying, “I’m sorry that we’re asking for a little more time than initially planned.”

Meanwhile, based on the latest teaser trailer for “Kingdom Hearts III,” the upcoming game will not only feature “Monsters Inc.” and “Toy Story” characters, but also iconic characters from “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Tangled” and “Frozen.”

