Sure the Super Bowl is only a few hours away but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t indulge in a feline version of the big game. The Hallmark Channel will be airing its adorable Kitten Bowl on Sunday afternoon and no animal lover will want to miss out on the overload of cuteness when these fur babies hit the field.

The fifth annual Kitten Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4 in the Dayton Building of Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The furry game will air at 12 p.m. EST on the Hallmark Channel.

Those who miss the first airing of the furtastic event are in luck because the adorable game will run on the network again at 3 p.m. EST.

However, those hoping to get a behind the scenes look of the cat-letes preparing for battle can live stream the kittens in training camp.

The four teams playing in this year’s bowl will be the Little Longtails, North Shore Bengals, Pouncy Panthers and Last Hope Lions.

Only one team can take home the coveted Hissman Trophy and there’s no doubt that the baby claws will come out when these animals go head to head to compete for the championship, and a special treat at the end of the game.

NFL vet Boomer Esiason will return as the Feline Football League Commissioner once again, and call play by plays made by the little furballs. Author and animal advocate Beth Stern will also appear at the big event as the host of the Kitten Bowl.

The kittens on the field are provided by the North Shore Animal League America (NSALA), and many of the 2018 “cat-letes” competing this year are displaced Kittens from recent natural disasters like Hurricane Irma.

For those curious about what will happen to the animals after the Kitten Bowl, they will be happy to know the young felines will be taken home. All of the kittens competing in the fifth annual game have already been adopted.

While those kittens have managed to find loving families, there are plenty more cats still in search of their forever homes who are still up for adoption.

Along with supplying viewers with entertainment, the Kitten Bowl, and its adoption events, have helped 13,000 felines find homes. Those who attend the event will have an opportunity to meet those animals.

Be sure to tune in to see which team wins Hallmark Channel’s fifth annual Kitten Bowl on Sunday.

Photo: Hallmark Channel