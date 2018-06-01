A cyclist in South London with apparent road rage was seen brandishing a large knife as he tried to smash a driver's car window during rush hour on Wednesday.

Video from a dash cam shows the unidentified man approaching a vehicle in London Road, Croydon, at around 5 p.m., according to Daily Mail. He is seen angrily sprinting behind a blue Volkswagen Polo and attempting to shatter the driver’s side window after the car pulled out onto the road.

The car swerves and luckily avoids the enraged cyclist. The attacker then leaves his bike and runs after the vehicle on foot, which caused the driver to collide with a parked car.

The cyclist then reveals a large knife, which appears to be a blade commonly used for hunting. With the weapon in hand, the man bangs on both the driver and passenger side window while kicking the back door and trying to enter the vehicle.

A crowd of onlookers watched as the angry cyclist continued his assault while the driver remained inside the car. The attacker eventually gained entry by breaking a window, but the driver escaped and ran out the side door and up the block. The video is available to view here.

Two other men were seen leaving the area, but it was not immediately known if they knew the suspect involved in the attack.

Police were called to the scene, but by the time they arrived, the attacker had already left. Scotland Yard police confirmed there were no injuries and no arrests have been as officers continue to search for the knife-wielding man, the Metro reported.

"We were called at around 5 p.m. to London Road, in Croydon, after someone approached a vehicle brandishing a weapon," a police spokesperson told the news outlet.

"Officers attended and established that the driver of the car was approached by a male in possession of a knife who smashed his window. The victim, a 19-year-old man, in an attempt to escape collided with another vehicle, exiting on foot. He was followed by the suspect," the officer added.

Photo: Ian Waldie/Getty Images