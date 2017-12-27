The Saracen who was found dead at the end of the last episode of “Knightfall” was seemingly murdered by a Templar.

A sneak peek from Season 1, episode 4 of the History series suggests that the Saracen was killed by none other than Tancrede (Simon Merrells).

In the one-and-a-half clip, Gawain (Pádraic Delaney) approaches Tancrede in the prayer room and calmly confronts him about the death of the Saracen.

“How long are you going to let the boy suffer?” Gawain asks Tancrede about a boy who is apparently accused of murdering the Saracen.

But instead of answering Gawain’s question, Tancrede responds, “You knew all along?”

“No,” Gawain replies. “I never imagined it would be you.”

When Gawain seemingly asks why Tancrede killed the Saracen who could have led them to the Holy Grail, Tancrede says, “I believe his warning. The Grail will destroy us all. You cannot believe in light but not in dark, in heaven but not in hell. Look at the pain the Grail has already caused — Godfrey’s (Sam Hazeldine) death and all the blood sheds. If God wanted men to possess the Grail, he wouldn’t keep taking it from us.”

While Tancrede has a point, Gawain doesn’t share his opinion. “It’s not God who takes it from us. It’s men,” says Gawain.

Photo: History/Larry Horricks

While the Saracen could no longer be of help to the Templars’ search for the Grail, the trailer for the next episode reveals that Landry (Tom Cullen) sees a familiar symbol that could lead them to the location of the Grail. In the 30-second promo clip, Landry enlists the help of a pagan to remember where he saw the symbol in the past. When the pagan puts a drop of liquid into Landry’s eyes, the Master of the Templars starts to see some moments from his past, including his young self running through the woods while carrying a mysterious chest.

Elsewhere in the episode, Princess Isabella (Sabrina Bartlett) is betrayed.

"Knightfall" Season 1, episode 4, titled "He Who Discovers His Own Self, Discovers God," airs on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 10 p.m. EST on History.