An unforeseen incident takes Queen Joan of France back to Navarre in this week’s episode of “Knightfall.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 7 of the History series, Joan (Olivia Ross) hears of an attack on Navarre. Aside from being the Queen of France, Joan is also the Queen Regnant of Navarre. So after learning that Navarre has been attacked, Joan quickly plans her return to her land.

But Joan’s husband, King Philip of France (Ed Stoppard), tries to stop her. “A battlefield is no place for a woman,” Philip tells Joan in the trailer for the episode. “What kind of husband would I be if I let you go?”

“What kind of queen would I be if I did not defend my people?” replies Joan, who has clearly made up her mind.

Photo: History/Larry Horricks

While it’s unclear who attacked Navarre, the promo clip suggests that Catalonia is behind it all. Last episode, Princess Isabella (Sabrina Bartlett) claimed in front of several people that De Nogaret (Julian Ovenden) was the one who killed Prince Lluis of Catalonia (Marcos Franz). Since De Nogaret worked for Philip and Joan, Queen Elena of Catalonia (Claudia Bassols) might have decided to attack Navarre as revenge for the death of her son.

But even before Lluis’ death, Elena has always been interested in taking over Navarre. In fact, in Season 1, episode 4, Elena told Philip and Joan that Navarre belonged to her grandfather, pointing out that it was always supposed to be hers.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Landry (Tom Cullen) and Gawain (Pádraic Delaney) meet a mysterious woman who claims she can lead them to the Grail. In the trailer, the woman, who seems to know Godfrey (Sam Hazeldine), takes the pair into a dark tunnel that leads to a tree. While it remains to be seen whether the Grail is really there, the promo clip suggests that Gawain has a plan of his own to take the holy relic from Landry.

“Knightfall” Season 1, episode 7, titled “And Certainly Not the Cripple” airs on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. EST on History. Watch the trailer below: