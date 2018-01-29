Will the Temple Grand Master help Landry?

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 9 of History’s “Knightfall,” Landry (Tom Cullen) seeks the help of Temple Grand Master Jacques de Molay (Robert Pugh). While the synopsis doesn’t reveal what Landry exactly needs from Jacques, the former’s discovery last episode that Pope Boniface (Jim Carter) was behind Godfrey’s (Sam Hazeldine) death suggests that Landry may be asking Jacques to help him seek justice for Godfrey. But will Jacques help Landry when he finds out that he has broken his vows as a Templar?

In the trailer for the next episode, Landry is brought before a tribunal after going against Pope Boniface last episode. During the trial, the Pope calls Gawain (Pádraic Delaney) to testify against Landry.

“He had relation with a woman, a married woman who now carries his child,” Gawain reveals to Jacques and other members of the tribunal. Though Gawain is telling the truth, Landry still punches him in the face in revenge for revealing his darkest secret.

While Landry can no longer trust Gawain, the former can still count on Tancrede (Simon Merrells) who he asks to retrieve the Grail from the Chruch. “No matter what they do to me, you must find the Grail,” Landry tells Tancrede in the trailer.

Last episode, Landry handed the Grail to the Pope. But when the Pope revealed that he’s the one who had Godfrey killed and that he would use the Grail to launch another crusade, Landry tried to get the holy relic back only to fail miserably.

Elsewhere in the next episode, Queen Joan (Olivia Ross) returns to France. But based on the synopsis for the hour, Joan has no intention of staying long as she plots her escape soon after her arrival. But because De Nogaret (Julian Ovenden) told King Philip (Ed Stoppard) last episode that Joan was cheating on him with Landry, viewers can expect Philip to have his eyes on his queen now more than ever. “The ones we love the most are the ones most likely to betray us,” Philip says in the trailer.

“Knightfall” Season 1, episode 9, titled “Fiat!,” airs on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. EST on History. Watch the trailer below:

