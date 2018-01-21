Landry and the Templars must defend the Grail in next week’s episode of “Knightfall.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 8 of the History series, the Paris temple of the Knights Templar is under siege.

In the trailer for the hour, Rashid (Akin Gazi), leader of the Brotherhood of Light, pays Landry (Tom Cullen) a visit. “You have retrieved the cup. But I believe we had an agreement,” Rashid reminds Landry of their agreement to protect the Grail together from the hands of men who wish to use it for their own personal gain.

But it seems that Landry has changed his mind. “I will give the Pope the cup, and together we will take it to Rome,” Landry says in the video.

Although Landry intends to give the Grail to Pope Boniface (Jim Carter), the trailer shows that it is the Pope’s army who attacks the Templars’ temple. Does this mean Landry has a change of heart and chooses to protect the Grail with the Brotherhood of Light instead of handing it to the Pope?

Photo: History/Larry Horricks

Also in the episode, De Nogaret (Julian Ovenden) casts doubt in King Philip’s (Ed Stoppard) mind. Last episode, De Nogaret found out from Gawain (Pádraic Delaney) that Landry has broken his vows as a Templar. “He’s been with a married woman, one who bears his child,” Gawain told De Nogaret. Later in the episode, De Nogaret learned from a commoner that Queen Joan (Olivia Ross) is with child. Given the closeness between Joan and Landry, De Nogaret quickly comes to a conclusion that the Templar Master is the father of the child the Queen is bearing.

Elsewhere, Joan must decide what is best for her homeland Navarre. Last episode, Joan immediately returned to Navarre after hearing that her cousin Queen Elena of Catalonia (Claudia Bassols) attacked the country. Joan tried to calm the Navarrese nobles down by saying that Elena would back off once she knew that the French army is coming to defend Navarre. But when Joan received a sack of severed hands from Elena, the Queen of Navarre requested to parley.

In the trailer for next episode, Joan and Elena meet in a chamber. But instead of trying to negotiate peace, Elena pulls out a dagger and points it to Joan’s baby belly. “I lost a child. Now you will lose one, too.” Elena says. Will

“Knightfall” Season 1, episode 8, titled “IV,” airs on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 10 p.m. EST on History. Watch the trailer below: