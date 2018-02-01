Sabrina Bartlett said that playing Princess Isabella on History’s “Knightfall” is an actor’s dream.

“This is the type of role you dream of of playing and portraying,” Bartlett told Entertainment Tonight of Princess Isabella. “[Because the role is] not just a variation in a journey of emotions, [it’s] also challenging [especially when it comes to] finding truthfulness of her actions and her character.”

“It’s really satisfying to play,” the English actress added of her role on the historical fiction drama. “The stakes are massive for her, and she has a shift in who she trusts and where her interests lie, and has this sexual awakening with her relationship with the Prince [of Catalonia] and [De Nogaret] (Julian Ovenden). It really was a roller coaster.”

Though Princess Isabella is only 16 years old on the series, it’s clear she has already some darkness in her. “I think there’s something in her still being a child,” Bartlett said of the only child of King Philip (Ed Stoppard) and Queen Joan (Olivia Ross) of France. “She is quite rash with her decisions, and it is quite dark as well, but once you cross her, [you] will be very, very sorry.”

Bartlett went on to say that Princess Isabella’s dark side was triggered when she was put on a purity test in Season 1, episode 4 after she slept with Prince Luis (Marcos Franz). “I think that’s where the gates come down, and the darkness just eclipses her personality, and she has this need for revenge,” the actress said. “She has this need to exact the pain and hurt and humiliation that she has felt, and I think that is absolutely the driving force of her actions.”

In a separate interview with Us Weekly, Bartlett said that playing Princess Isabella is also satisfying because the character is not your typical princess. “She’s not a golden girl,” the actress said of the character. “I’m not representing a saint. … Isabella has this capacity to be bad. We’ll see what she grows into. But it’s great to look at the anti-hero and the one people love to hate.”

“Knightfall” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on History.