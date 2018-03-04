Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest basketball players in history, a five-time NBA champion, and now, an Oscar winner. The former Los Angeles Lakers’ star was honored Sunday night when “Dear Basketball” was given the Academy Award for best animated short film.

Bryant didn’t give a very long acceptance speech after his film was named the winner, though he did make sure to take a shot at Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, who recently created headlines when she told LeBron James and Kevin Durant to “shut up and dribble.”

“As basketball players, we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble, but I’m glad we do a little bit more than that,” Bryant said on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California before thanking the Academy and his family.

Bryant’s comment was short, but it was certainly said with a purpose. Ingraham caused a stir when she criticized James and Durant, the NBA’s two best players, for speaking out against President Donald Trump.

“Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in LeBron for kids: This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA. And it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid a hundred million dollars a year to bounce a ball,” Ingraham said in a monologue a few weeks ago. “Oh, and LeBron and Kevin: You’re great players but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself or, as someone once said, shut up and dribble.”

Bryant retired at the end of the 2016 season, but he might be one of the most outspoken athletes if he were still active. In an interview with The Undefeated, Bryant indicated that he would’ve been the first NBA player to participate in a protest during the national anthem.

