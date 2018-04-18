Kourtney Kardashian has plenty to celebrate when she rings in her 39th birthday on Wednesday. Not only has the star spent a successful 14 seasons on television thanks to “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” but the mother of three has also been able to build an empire with her famous sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Aside from her career accomplishments, Kardashian is also winning in the love department. When the reality star celebrates her big day, she will have someone special in her corner.

Kardashian first met her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, in October 2016. However, it wasn’t until May of the following year that the two were spotted getting hot and heavy during a trip to Cannes, France.

Since then, the pair has been photographed together at dinner and events, and have traveled to various places for romantic getaways. Kardashian’s relationship with Bendjima marks her first serious romance since her split from Scott Disick in 2015.

The star’s love life took a major hit when she ended her almost decade-long relationship with Disick for good after he was photographed cheating on her with celebrity stylist Chloe Bartoli.

Although Disick reportedly thought the two were going to get back together, Kardashian began dating Bendjima. In December 2017, a source told People the two were “definitely serious.”

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy,” an insider revealed.

The reality star even introduced her boyfriend to the three kids she shares with Disick, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. “Younes has met her kids. Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian and Bendjima went on a romantic getaway to Turks and Caicos. “They were very sweet together and blissfully in love. They seemed like they were on their honeymoon the way they held hands and smiled at each other,” a source told E! News at the time.

For her 38th birthday, Kardashian took a girls trip to Mexico where she partied alongside her sister, Kim, and several close girlfriends. The star’s birthday festivities consisted of plenty of alcohol.

At the time, she told fans, “I may or may not have thrown up four times last night and slept in it.”

Although the star hasn’t revealed whether she will be spending time with Bendjima when she celebrates 39, if her plans are anything like her previous birthday, Kardashian is in for one wild night.

Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images