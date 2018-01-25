Kourtney Kardashian recently posed in her black two-piece bikini during her Mexico vacation with Younes Bendjima.

The 38-year-old reality TV star shared her stunning photo on Instagram. In the snap, Kardashian is lounging on a huge bed and enjoying a bowl of salad. Her back is turned towards the camera, and it seems that her 24-year-old boyfriend was the one who took her picture.

Kardashian and Bendjima have been vacationing in Punta Mita, Mexico since last weekend. A source told People that the couple had a relaxing weekend at the beach. “The resort is in the jungle and they had a guided jungle tour. They also hung out on the beach, enjoyed room service, and the spa,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s swimsuit photo is being likened to Sofia Richie’s snap during her Mexico vacation with Scott Disick two weeks ago. The 19-year-old supermodel was photographed wearing a black two-piece swimsuit, and it was Disick who snapped her picture.

Kardashian and Richie have also been likened to each other after Lionel Richie’s daughter decided to go from blonde to brunette. Kris Jenner’s eldest child has always rocked dark locks. Kardashian and Disick have been together for over 10 years, and they have also been blessed with three children.

The estranged couple ended their relationship in 2015, but it took Disick longer to move on from his ex-girlfriend. Kardashian was already dating Bendjima for months before Disick got into a relationship with Richie. There are rumors suggesting that Kardashian and Richie are not in good terms, but the two have not met each other.

Kardashian is also reportedly protective of her three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, and she doesn’t want them to meet Richie anytime soon. The mom of three wants to make sure that Disick and Richie’s relationship is serious before allowing her kids to meet with their dad’s girlfriend.

Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images