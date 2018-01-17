Scott Disick was not happy when his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, called Younes Bendjima her boyfriend after dating for a few months. In a sneak peek of the upcoming “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” episode, Kourtney revealed that Scott was furious when he found out she was in an exclusive relationship with the former boxer.

After breaking up in 2015, Kourtney and Scott have done their best to remain cordial for the sake of their children. While Scott has jumped from girl to girl, Kourtney has kept her love life under wraps until she entered into a new relationship with Younes.

In a sneak peek of the reality series, Kourtney tells her sister, Khloe Kardashian, about a 2 a.m. phone call she received from Scott in which he attempted to discuss their future and she shut him down.

Photo: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

“He never calls me late at night, ever, and he was just like ranting like, ‘What are we doing in life? What are you doing? What am I doing?’ And I’ll go, ‘But what are you doing?’ Or then he’ll say, ‘But what are you doing? Is it any better?’” Kourtney explained.

The reality star then admitted that she became fed up with Scott’s rant and told him that she was in a committed relationship with Younes.

“And then by the end of the conversation I just was like, ‘I have a boyfriend and he’s 24 years old. It’s not the craziest thing that’s ever happened in the world!’ And so he was like, ‘He’s your boyfriend?!’ And then he hung up the phone,” she said.

Khloe noted that Kourtney’s decision to use the word “boyfriend” was a “trigger” for Scott. Nonetheless, Kourtney admitted that she didn’t care too much about his feelings because she simply went back to bed once he hung on with her.

Following their break up, Scott struggled to come to terms with the end of his and Kourtney’s relationship. During the “KUWTK” 10 Year anniversary special, which aired in September, Scott revealed that he made several attempts to get Kourtney to take him back.

“She’s like the only person I’ve ever loved in my life. I think she’s cute and stuff,” he told host Ryan Seacrest.

When Seacrest inquired whether there was a chance Kourtney would give Scott another chance, she insisted she was done with the relationship for good.

“The debauchery that’s gone on has definitely closed the doors several, you know, billion times,” she explained.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on E!