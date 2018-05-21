Despite criticism about their 15 year age difference, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are still going strong. The reality star, who began dating the 19-year-old model in September, was spotted spending time with his girlfriend over the weekend.

The couple was photographed on the set of “American Idol” where the model’s dad, Lionel Richie, is a judge on the ABC series. Disick, who shares three children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, was seen on the Los Angeles set ahead of the Sunday taping. However, the television personality wasn’t included in the sweet social media photos Richie and her father shared during the show.

Richie posted a picture to her Instagram story featuring herself sitting on her father’s lap. “Support team! @lionelrichie,” she wrote on the photo.

Meanwhile, the “Hello” singer shared a similar photo on his Instagram account gushing over the singing competition. “What an incredible show last night... @americanidol,” he captioned the photo.

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Disick and Richie’s support of her father comes months after the patriarch shared his concerns about their relationship. During an interview with Us Weekly in October, the “Endless Love” artist revealed he wasn’t thrilled about his daughter’s romance with the now 34-year-old. “I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?” he told the publication.

“Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on,” he added.

Earlier this month, sources close to Kardashian, 39, told People the reality star believes Richie is “too young” for Disick but accepts the relationship since the teen has been helping to keep the star out of trouble. “Like most people, she thinks Sofia is way too young for him and doesn’t get it,” the insider explained.

However, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, who is dating 25-year-old Younes Bendjima, is aware Disick has changed for the better since he began dating Richie. “Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person,” the source said. “Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together.”

Disick’s relationship with Richie marks his first serious romance since his 2015 split with Kardashian after dating for almost a decade.

Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images