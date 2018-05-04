After 14 seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” viewers have learned the famous brood are very protective of one another--which is why it wasn’t much of a surprise when Kris Jenner appeared cautious while answering a question about her son-in-law, Kanye West.

The “Yeezus” artist, who is married to Jenner’s daughter Kim Kardashian, has garnered a slew of media attention for his recent rants both on and off of social media. Although the matriarch didn’t explain the reason behind the rapper’s outbursts, she did address concerns about his behavior.

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the host questioned the 60-year-old about what was going on with West and if he was ok. “You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever,” Jenner said.

“And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way. And, I think that anything he does – and I just think this is important to say is – he always does things with really good intentions So, I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready and… I just keep rolling on,” she added.

Looking to the future, Jenner revealed the famous family has already completed filming for “KUWTK” Season 15 and are “getting ready to start [filming] season 16.”

DeGeneres’ inquiries about West’s well being come after the rapper appeared on a segment of TMZ Live, where he suggested slavery was a choice.

“The Life Of Pablo” artist also admitted he was previously addicted to opioids after undergoing liposuction in order to avoid being called fat by the media.

Prior to that, West upset some fans and a few artists by tweeting about his admiration for President Trump and wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Sources close to the rapper told TMZ West has not been properly taking the medication doctors have prescribed him. Instead of taking three pills once a day, the rapper reportedly only takes one or two pills a week. Insiders believe his failure to follow the doctor’s orders may be the reason for his erratic behavior.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images