Kris Jenner thinks there's nothing wrong with having Ryan Seacrest at the Oscars.

Seacrest was recently accused of sexual misconduct by his former stylist, thus there are some who don't want him to attend the Oscars. However, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" momager believes that it's only appropriate for the host to be there.

"Oscar Sunday wouldn't be the same without you @ryanseacrest @giulianarancic!! Can't WAIT to watch you on the Red Carpet tonight!! I look forward to this night every year! I'm so proud of you!! #BFF," Jenner wrote on Twitter.

Jenner's followers have mixed reactions to her post. Some think that Seacrest might be innocent, while others question Jenner for her support of the controversial TV personality.

"How much is E! paying you to say this lol," King Wilshere wrote.

"Of course she would support him... he is the reason why she got her big chance at E!" Steeven Hyde posted.

"Too bad his 'third party investigation' was done by @enews hired lawyers. Mama Kris can't lose that paycheck," Jessica Messier commented. "Sadly, I'm not even surprised to see her defending him. #thetruthwillcomeout and hopefully the #kartrashianswillgetcancelled."

Tarana Burke, the MeToo founder, spoke with Variety on Saturday. According to her, it would be best if Seacrest was not invited to the event. "They really shouldn't send him. We shouldn't have to make those choices of, 'Do we or don't we?,'" Burke said.

"This is not about his guilt or innocence," Burke continued. "It's about there being an accusation that's alive, and until they sort it out, it's really on E! News and shouldn't be on us. … It will let us know where they stand in terms of how respectful E! News is of this issue – and of women."

Just like Burke, a number were not impressed with E!'s decision to have Seacrest cover the event. In fact, netizens attacked the network and the host.

Jenner confessed that Seacrest was a big help for them in landing E!'s "KUWTK." According to the momager, she and Seacrest met 10 years ago when she pitched him their show. The "American Idol" host reportedly sent someone to visit their home and observe their typical day.

"I'm pretty sure after five minutes of stepping inside the house that he knew our family dynamic would keep people hooked for an entire season," Jenner wrote for Variety. "And here we are, 10 years later, celebrating 14 seasons of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'"

Jenner added that Seacrest is one of the most influential people in her life. In fact, she considered him one of the few individuals that she could text at 4 a.m. because she knew that he would respond immediately.

Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy