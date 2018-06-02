Kris Jenner was so out of the loop about her daughter Kendall Jenner’s dating life. The Kardashian momager got surprised when she was asked about Kendall’s relationship with NBA player Ben Simmons, because clearly she had no idea that the two were an item.

When Jenner attended the Los Angeles premiere night of “American Woman” this Thursday, she was asked by “Extra” to comment on Kendall and Simmons’ romance. But instead of saying nice things about the new couple, the 62-year-old was taken aback by the question. “I have no idea,” Jenner admitted. “You’re telling me everything first, right here!”

Jenner’s admission to not knowing about Kendall and Simmons’ relationship is a bit shocking, considering that the mother of six has always been very hands-on and up-to-date when it comes to the lives of her children.

However, it seems Kendall was the one who may have chosen to keep her romance with Simmons from Jenner a secret. When asked about her other daughters, Jenner gave quick responses. For instance, she shared that Khloe Kardashian is doing great and that they FaceTime each other all the time ever since baby True arrived.

Jenner also had a quick answer when asked to comment about Kim Kardashian’s recent visit at the White House to speak with President Donald Trump regarding Alice Marie Johnson’s case. “So proud! She’s just focused on the woman, Alice, who she’s asking for clemency. I’m really proud of Kim for putting her focus on this whole effort,” she said.

Since Jenner is totally in the dark about Kendall’s dating life, then she’ll be surprised to know that her supermodel daughter was recently spotted checking into a hotel with Simmons after a night of partying with pals. TMZ leaked a footage of the young couple arriving at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Thursday.

As previously reported, Kendall and Simmons had a dinner date on Wednesday night with some of their friends, including Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Jordyn Woods and Kaia Gerber. After their dinner at the L.A. restaurant The Nice Guy, the group went to Hyde Nightclub where they partied until 2:10 a.m. EDT. After spending some time at the club, Kendall and Simmons ditched their friends for some alone time at the hotel.

Kendall’s romance with Simmons is something that’s causing a lot of people to raise their brows however. Sources claim the two have been seeing each other for weeks even though Simmons and ex-girlfriend Tinashe only called it quits on May 25. This suggests that there’s an overlap in the relationships between Simmons and the two women, as per Page Six.

Photo: Getty Images/Presley Ann