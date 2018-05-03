The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) on Wednesday recalled more than 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef as they reportedly could be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic.

According to a report by NBC-affiliated television station, WWBT News, the raw ground beef items were produced on March 22 and shipped to be distributed to retail locations in the states of Virginia and Indiana.

The report also had the list of all the products the FSIS recalled. Here is the complete list.

"3-pound tray packages containing 'Kroger Ground Beef 73% lean - 27% fat' with product code 95051, Universal Product Code (UPC): 011110975645, and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018. 1-pound tray packages containing 'Kroger Ground Beef 80% lean- 20% fat' with product code 95052, UPC: 011110969729, and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018. 3-pound tray packages containing 'Kroger Ground Beef 80% lean – 20% fat' with product code 95053, UPC of 011110969705, and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018. 1-pound tray packages containing 'Private Selection Angus Beef 80% lean- 20% Fat Ground Chuck' with product code 95054, UPC: 011110971395, and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018. 1-pound tray packages containing 'Kroger Ground Beef 85% lean– 15% fat' with product code 95055, UPC: 011110969682, and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018. 1-pound tray packages containing 'Kroger Ground Sirloin 90% lean– 10% fat Ground Beef' and product code 95056, UPC: 011110975638, and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018. 1-pound tray packages containing 'All Natural Laura's Lean Beef 92% lean 8% fat Ground Beef' with product code 95057, UPC: 612669316714, and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018. 1-pound tray packages containing 'All Natural Laura's Lean Beef 96% lean 4% fat Ground Beef 'with product code 95058, UPC: 612669317063, and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018. 1-pound tray packages containing 'Private Selection Angus Beef 90% lean– 10% fat Ground Sirloin' with product code 95063, UPC: 011110969637 and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018. 1-pound tray packages containing 'Kroger Ground Beef 93% lean– 7% fat' with product code 95064, UPC: 01111096920, and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018. 15-pound cases containing 'JBS Ground Beef Angus Chuck 80% Lean 20% Fat Service Case' with Case UPC: 0040404800632 and sell By April 9, 2018. 15-pound cases containing 'Ground Beef Angus Sirloin 90% Lean 10% Fat Service Case' Case UPC: 0040404800634, and sell by April 9, 2018.

In a statement, FSIS released a statement about the case and said the problem was first discovered after they received a complaint from a customer.

"The problem was discovered after the firm received a complaint from a consumer who found blue, hard plastic pieces in one of the products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” the statement read.

FSIS also requested all the customers to avoid consuming the product and urged them to either throw it away or return the meat to the place they purchased it from.

This is not the first time FSIS recalled meat because of contamination.

Back in 2014, Minnesota based Rancher’s Legacy Meat Company called for 1,200 pounds of ground beef to be returned due to a possible E. coli contamination. Reports state the recall extended to several other meat products that were produced on Nov. 19, 2014.

The FSIS said in a press release then, the authorities discovered E. coli contamination in the meat during a regular inspection. The products tested positive for E. coli O157: H7, a bacteria that can cause abdominal cramps, dehydration, bloody diarrhea and, in extreme cases, kidney failure.