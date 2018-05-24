Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony appeared to scoff at a social media post which seemingly compared the veteran to Cleveland Cavaliers sharp-shooter Kyle Korver.

The post, uploaded on Wednesday to Instagram by a fan account called "all.nba.riddles," took a screenshot of the two NBA players pictured side-by-side and asked which athlete had a stronger 2017-18 season.

"Saw this on twitter today. Obviously, Melo’s career has been better but has Korver had a better season? Crazy to think about but slightly accurate. Agree or disagree? #KyleKorver #carmeloanthony #2003nbadraft," the caption read.

Carmelo took this to heart and had to comment 4 times straight LMAOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/2jq2yfc2IQ — Bruh Report (@BruhReport) May 23, 2018

"WOWWWWW," Anthony wrote in the comments from his verified account with a laughing emoji. "Had to comment on this one."

He then added "FOH," meaning: "[Expletive] Outta Here."

Anthony, 33, had a lackluster 2017-18 season with the Thunder where he averaged a career-low 16.2 points on 40 percent shooting and 5.8 rebounds per game, according to ESPN. His team was eliminated in the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs by the Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile, Korver, 37, who was in the same draft class as Anthony in 2003, helped the Cavaliers reach the Eastern Conference Finals. He averaged nine points on 46 percent shooting off the bench for the Cav's during the regular season.

In Game 4 on Monday, Korver scored 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting after he checked in with 2:45 remaining in the first quarter in the Cavs 111-102 win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, his performance declined in Game 5 on Wednesday where he finished with just seven points on 2-for-6 shooting. He is averaging 10.7 points and 25.1 minutes per game during the postseason. Conversely, one particular play may have been a clear indication of how he struggled that night.

"We drew up a play. I was supposed to be a decoy, and I was open," Korver told reporters after the game of his missed shot that got blocked by Jayson Tatum. "I got the ball and got blocked, then they came down and scored and hit a couple of more shots. A couple of threes didn't go our way. Basketball's a game of runs, and that's a bad time to have a bad run."

The Celtics lead 3-2 against the Cavs in the Eastern Conference Finals. They will return to the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland for Game 6 on Friday night looking to close out the series and advance to the NBA Finals.

Photo: Getty Images