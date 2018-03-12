It did not take long for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner to get back her pre-pregnancy weight. Either the reality star has unbelievably good genes or just amazing willpower to get back in shape - whatever the case, she’s already flaunting quite an enviable figure.

Kylie enjoyed a mom’s night out with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, according to People. The two attended a birthday party for her sister Khloé’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood.

While prepping for the evening, Kylie posted a snap on Instagram which showed her and Woods wearing matching black outfits. Kylie wore a long-sleeved crop top with a cut-out neckline and pants that had a lace-up detail in front, while Woods opted for a tube top and zippered bottoms.

Both of them completed the look with cropped puffer jackets. Kylie wore a red one while Woods chose blue. “Back at it again,” Jenner captioned the photo.

The secret to Kylie’s amazing figure, a source told E! News, is actually simple - a proper diet. While Kylie “hasn’t started working out yet,” she is already “eating healthy and taking care of herself.”

Woods herself is looking healthier these days, and it’s all thanks to her newfound passion for the gym. Since she started working out, Woods said she has become the “happiest [she's] been in a long time.”

Woods admitted she became “addicted” to the gym. “I have a love-hate relationship with cardio... Weights, squats, I feel like it all plays an important role,” she shared.

For those who want to emulate her path, Woods gave the secret to her weight loss: consistency. “Just staying consistent and doing something everyday whether it's walking, jogging, squats, weights at home or going to the gym. I feel like a little bit of something every day is very helpful,” she said. “I look back to videos of me working out five months ago or two months ago and I'm like, ‘Wow!’ Because I do it everyday, so much has changed so fast.” Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris