Kylie Jenner revealed that the rumors are true: she was indeed pregnant. Now she is the mother of a baby girl.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star used social media to announce her baby’s arrival Sunday afternoon. She explained that “there was no big gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

She also shared an 11-minute video with her fans with the note “here’s a little glimpse of the last 9 months.”

The clip starts off with her mother Kris Jenner giving birth to her. Then, Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods explains Kylie’s journey. She said that Kylie told her right after taking the pregnancy test. Woods added that while the 20-year-old was unsure of many things, she was sure about having this baby.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post

The home video footage also shows Kylie bonding with boyfriend Travis Scott’s family and showing them ultrasounds. It also reveals her cravings for In-N-Out and baby’s impressive shoe collection. The video also shows off Chicago West, Kim’s third child.

It ends with Kylie giving birth. Kris and Khloé Kardashian are present in the room while Kendall is FaceTiming with her sister. While the baby’s face is not seen, Kylie is holding her little girl. The video ends with a title card stating that the baby was born Feb. 1 at 4:43 p.m. She weighed 8 lbs. and 9 oz.

Watch the clip below:

Fans will have to wait to find out what Kylie named her daughter.

Rumors of Kylie’s pregnancy started circulating in early September, but Jenner never confirmed the rumors. Though photos of her in baggy clothing made fans suspicious, the reality star seemed to disappear form the public eye. She barely appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the reality show that made her famous, and her social media posts often only showed her from the neck up to hide her baby bump.

This news disproves reports that Kylie was Kim Kardashian’s surrogate. Kim’s third baby with Kanye West was born Jan. 15.

Kylie, of course, won’t be the last to give Kris Jenner grandchildren in 2018. Khloé, 33, confirmed her pregnancy last month. The TV personality is having a baby with basketball player Tristan Thompson. She is expected to give birth in March.