“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner got back her enviable figure within just a month after giving birth to her first child, Stormi Webster, this February.

But how did she do it? Did she go on a diet, exercise, or is she just blessed with good genes? When Kylie made a recent post on Instagram, she implied that she was able to “snap back” her svelte figure thanks to waist trainers.

The post did not sit well with many of her fans. “A baby was inside her? I’m shook,” a netizen commented. Another added: “Find it so weird that the Kardashians/Jenners are multi millionaire uber cool influencers but still jam up their [Instagram] with basic, basic ads. Kylie I’m looking [at] you with today’s waist trainer.”

“How is that safe?” one concerned fan even wrote.

The question is valid, since health experts have advised people not to abuse their bodies with waist trainers. Contrary to popular belief, it actually does nothing to make people become slimmer. This is what Mary Jane Minkin, M.D., clinical professor of ob-gyn at Yale School of Medicine, told Women’s Health.

"Medically, it doesn't make sense that cinching your waist tightly will make it permanently smaller. Once you take the garment off, your body will return to its usual shape. It's also uncomfortable, restricts your movements, and if you wear it really tight, it can even make it difficult to breathe and theoretically could cause rib damage,” she said.

But maybe it isn’t just waist trainers that helped Kylie get back in shape. The secret to her amazing figure, a source told E! News, is a proper diet.

While Kylie “hasn’t started working out yet,” she is already “eating healthy and taking care of herself.”

Motherhood has been pretty demanding for Kylie, but she is “getting used to the crazy hours” and is “very attached to Stormi.” The source continued, “She honestly just never wants to leave her out of her sight not because she can't trust anyone, but because she just is so happy being with her baby.” Photo: Getty Images/Ethan Miller